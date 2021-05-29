Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 910 Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 24.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

In other Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $72,604.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.