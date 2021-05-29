Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Position Reduced by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Orange by 142.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 185.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.30.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

