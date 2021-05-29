Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 74.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 29,294.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 199,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,529,000 after buying an additional 199,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $95.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.09.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

