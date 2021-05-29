Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $78.65

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$78.65 and traded as high as C$85.00. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$84.42, with a volume of 700 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEQ. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$90.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “na” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$83.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.75. The company has a market cap of C$820.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$39.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.0199997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

