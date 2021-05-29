Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $788.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 3.46.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.