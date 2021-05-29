Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Down 47.6% in May

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the April 29th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITRM shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. G.Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Gabelli upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $259.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 4.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

