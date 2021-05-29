Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) Short Interest Update

Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the April 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,761,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,638,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Mallard Acquisition by 1,702.6% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 901,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 851,300 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Mallard Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,751,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mallard Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,951,000. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mallard Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Mallard Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Mallard Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Mallard Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallard Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.