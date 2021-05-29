Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Up 117.9% in May

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the April 29th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
KBWY opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $25.43.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%.
