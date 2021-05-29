Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,537,000 after buying an additional 362,928 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after buying an additional 280,760 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Landstar System by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,781,000 after purchasing an additional 136,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,961,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

LSTR opened at $170.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

