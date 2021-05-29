Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 372.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 180,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,178,000 after buying an additional 123,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,944.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $178.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.62 and a twelve month high of $181.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.73%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

