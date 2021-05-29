Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of BSJP opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $24.72.

