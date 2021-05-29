Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,228 shares of company stock worth $8,933,330. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $405.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

