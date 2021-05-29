Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.12 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

