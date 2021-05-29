Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Up 229.9% in May

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, an increase of 229.9% from the April 29th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 65,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth about $233,000.

NYSE:BCX opened at $9.82 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

