A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $507.64

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 507.64 ($6.63) and traded as high as GBX 539 ($7.04). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 530 ($6.92), with a volume of 328,164 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of £584.79 million and a PE ratio of 30.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 520.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 507.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Jonathan David Kemp purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($51,737.65). Insiders have purchased a total of 8,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,170 over the last 90 days.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

