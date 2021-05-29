Experian (LON:EXPN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,665.96

Experian plc (LON:EXPN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,665.96 ($34.83) and traded as high as GBX 2,734 ($35.72). Experian shares last traded at GBX 2,700 ($35.28), with a volume of 3,597,099 shares traded.

EXPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,878.57 ($37.61).

The firm has a market capitalization of £24.80 billion and a PE ratio of 43.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,714.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,663.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

In other Experian news, insider Alison Brittain purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, with a total value of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

Experian Company Profile (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

