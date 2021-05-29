Independence (NYSE:IHC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.55

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.55 and traded as high as $45.79. Independence shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 22,807 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $645.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.66 million for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Independence by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 416,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Independence by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independence by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Independence Company Profile (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

