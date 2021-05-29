Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.58

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.58 and traded as high as C$8.76. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$8.65, with a volume of 1,164,971 shares.

DPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$174.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$364,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,000.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

