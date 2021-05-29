Stipend (SPD) Price Reaches $0.10

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 29th. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $227.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 63.5% higher against the dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,866.66 or 1.00022112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00010813 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.72 or 0.01080685 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.11 or 0.00551113 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.39 or 0.00382643 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00087972 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004186 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 19,209,600 coins and its circulating supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.