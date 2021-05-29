Curate (XCUR) Trading Down 36.9% Over Last 7 Days

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Curate coin can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00005385 BTC on exchanges. Curate has a total market capitalization of $13.06 million and $2.03 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curate has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00075624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.50 or 0.00875624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.18 or 0.09158760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00090175 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,065,168 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XCURUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.