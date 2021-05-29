Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $66.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.83 and a 52-week high of $66.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average of $62.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

