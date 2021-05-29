Reviewing Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) & Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC)

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Priority Technology alerts:

6.8% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Iota Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Priority Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Priority Technology has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iota Communications has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Priority Technology and Iota Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology 6.86% N/A -13.27% Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Priority Technology and Iota Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $404.34 million 1.30 $25.66 million ($0.86) -9.01 Iota Communications $2.31 million 40.33 -$56.78 million N/A N/A

Priority Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Iota Communications.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Priority Technology and Iota Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Priority Technology presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 103.23%. Given Priority Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Summary

Priority Technology beats Iota Communications on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management. It also offers CPX, a solution suite that offers automated payment services for customers, including virtual payments, purchase cards, electronic funds transfers, ACH payments, and check payments. In addition, the company provides curated managed services and a suite of integrated accounts payable automation solutions to various financial institutions and card networks; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers in the rental real estate, rental storage, medical, and hospitality industries. Further, it offers managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. The company serves small and medium size businesses, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Iota Communications Company Profile

Iota Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a wireless network carrier and software-as-a-service company. The company operates through four segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for businesses and commercial facilities. The company also provides network hosting services; and BrightAI, an analytic platform that gathers data from end point devices such as sensors and thermostats using wireless connectivity and produces analysis reports to reflect useful information on energy consumption, as well as solar energy system installation services and LED lighting retrofit. In addition, it provides turn-key services to its commercial customers; and energy management, asset tracking, and predicative maintenance. The company was formerly known as Solbright Group, Inc. and changed its name to Iota Communications, Inc. in November 2018. Iota Communications, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.