Comparing Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) & Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) and Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

1.0% of Greenbrook TMS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Cryo-Cell International shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.8% of Cryo-Cell International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Greenbrook TMS and Cryo-Cell International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrook TMS 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cryo-Cell International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus target price of $16.13, indicating a potential upside of 61.74%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than Cryo-Cell International.

Profitability

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Cryo-Cell International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrook TMS N/A N/A N/A Cryo-Cell International 11.89% -107.81% 5.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Cryo-Cell International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 3.12 -$29.66 million N/A N/A Cryo-Cell International $31.10 million 2.11 $3.63 million N/A N/A

Cryo-Cell International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenbrook TMS.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc., together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services. The company operates approximately 128 treatment centers. Greenbrook TMS Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases. The company also manufactures and sells PrepaCyte CB processing system, a technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. It stores approximately 500,000 cord blood and cord tissue stem cells worldwide. The company markets its cord blood stem cell preservation services directly to expectant parents, as well as by distributing information through obstetricians, pediatricians, childbirth educators, certified nurse-midwives, and other related healthcare professionals. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.