Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $8.51 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,708,686 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $167.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.41 and its 200 day moving average is $143.35. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.23 and a 12 month high of $167.85.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

