Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $9.20 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after buying an additional 2,068,616 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,952,000 after buying an additional 997,344 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $79,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $193.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.75. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,418 shares of company stock worth $8,392,461. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

