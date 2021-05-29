Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Reduced by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $61.97.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

