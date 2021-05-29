Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 817.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,762 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 619,045 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of FuelCell Energy worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,835,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,469,000 after buying an additional 2,642,367 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 183,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 17,979 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 673,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $346,020. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 5.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 136.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCEL. Northcoast Research began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

