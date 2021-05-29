Horace Mann Educators Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators has a payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Shares of HMN stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $146,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.