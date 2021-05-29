Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 29th

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE VGR opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.12. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.80 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,846,287 shares in the company, valued at $25,552,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,991 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,615 in the last three months. 7.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

