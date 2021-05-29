Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASHTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of ASHTY opened at $294.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.72. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $117.07 and a 52 week high of $306.00.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 12.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

