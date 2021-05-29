New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NYCB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NYCB stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 16.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,599,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after buying an additional 227,092 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 86.5% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,111,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after buying an additional 515,377 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 204.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 357,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

