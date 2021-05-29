Analysts Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.73 Million

Analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to post $176.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.68 million and the lowest is $176.00 million. Perficient posted sales of $146.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $704.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.21 million to $712.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $772.47 million, with estimates ranging from $762.01 million to $790.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on PRFT. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,508,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth $1,705,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Perficient by 11.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,212 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

PRFT stock opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.78. Perficient has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $74.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

