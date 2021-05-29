Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.36

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.36 and traded as high as $14.45. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 25,353 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HNP. Citigroup lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNP. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 153.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 45.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.