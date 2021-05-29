Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.42 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Proto Labs stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.67. Proto Labs has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $286.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

