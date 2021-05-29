Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.42 million.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.50.
Proto Labs stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.67. Proto Labs has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $286.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.65.
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
