C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.76

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.76 and traded as high as $50.51. C&F Financial shares last traded at $49.61, with a volume of 10,285 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $182.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in C&F Financial in the first quarter worth about $344,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in C&F Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in C&F Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. WBI Investments raised its position in C&F Financial by 58.1% in the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 12,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in C&F Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFFI)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The company's Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

