Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $120.02

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.02 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 92.17 ($1.20). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 92.70 ($1.21), with a volume of 83,435 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.88. The company has a market cap of £365.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

