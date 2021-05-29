DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 349 ($4.56).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Sunday.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 418.40 ($5.47) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 13.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23. DS Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 435.90 ($5.70). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 419.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 388.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.