Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.86.

Several research firms have commented on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,358,553.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,090 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BFAM opened at $138.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $105.86 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2,304.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.03 and its 200-day moving average is $162.07.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

