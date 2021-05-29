FLO (FLO) Achieves Market Cap of $4.83 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. FLO has a market cap of $4.83 million and $31,374.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLO has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000136 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO's total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. FLO's official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

