WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) & The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) Critical Review

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) and The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

WisdomTree Investments has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Ziegler Companies has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WisdomTree Investments and The Ziegler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments -4.52% 14.87% 4.70% The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WisdomTree Investments and The Ziegler Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments 1 4 2 0 2.14 The Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus target price of $5.76, suggesting a potential downside of 14.05%. Given WisdomTree Investments’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe WisdomTree Investments is more favorable than The Ziegler Companies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WisdomTree Investments and The Ziegler Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments $253.70 million 3.95 -$35.65 million $0.25 26.80 The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Ziegler Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WisdomTree Investments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of WisdomTree Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of WisdomTree Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of The Ziegler Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments beats The Ziegler Companies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

The Ziegler Companies Company Profile

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

