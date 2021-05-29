Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 11,068 Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,068 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $76.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day moving average is $61.50. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $77.77. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.01, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $365,041.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,272.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,058 shares in the company, valued at $10,347,210.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,047 shares of company stock worth $4,953,017. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

