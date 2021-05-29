MAI Capital Management Purchases 988 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after purchasing an additional 223,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 213,686 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $231.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.34 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.30.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.