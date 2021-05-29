Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 16,725 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,725 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $119.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

