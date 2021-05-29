Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,762 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after buying an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $49.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

