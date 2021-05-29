Jupiter (JUP) Price Hits $0.0198

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00059295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00320974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00189935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.20 or 0.00792344 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

