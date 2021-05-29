Jupiter One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.09 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $1.09 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00059295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00320974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00189935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.20 or 0.00792344 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

