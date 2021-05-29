Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,735 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $297.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.09. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $140.01 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.48.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

