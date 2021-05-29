Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $265.45 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.57 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

