Banco Santander S.A. Sells 7,598 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,598 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VALE opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $23.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

