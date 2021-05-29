Banco Santander S.A. Has $440,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,811,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after buying an additional 141,477 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after buying an additional 89,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,036.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,648 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HLT opened at $125.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.48. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $132.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

